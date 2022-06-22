Congratulations Houston Secondary School graduates

Houston Secondary School graduation ceremony took place June 17 and 18. The grads had their commencement on Friday, June 17, their grand march followed the next day June 18 with pictures in the park. Houston Today will be publishing a grad supplement in the July 6 issue after the Houston Christian School graduation. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
