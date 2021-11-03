Confused about COVID-19 booster shots? Here’s what you need to know

All British Columbians will be eligible to get a booster shot by the end of May 2022

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the Muslim Neighbour Nexus Mosque, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The province announced that COVID-19 booster shots will be available to every British Columbian ages 12 and up by the end of May 2022.

The announcement came after months of health officials saying simply that they were studying the science of booster shots and who would need them.So, what is the science?

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that while two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are absolutely effective in preventing hospitalization from the virus, some groups are starting to see breakthrough cases. This is most likely to happen in older individuals, the immunocompromised and Indigenous Peoples – and that’s why those groups are being prioritized. The immunocompromised – about 115,000 people – have already received an invitation to get their third dose, as have residents in long-term care and assisted living.

As time goes on, however, other people may also become vulnerable, especially those who got their vaccines in the winter and early spring. That includes many seniors, the clinically extremely vulnerable and Indigenous Peoples.

