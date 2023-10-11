Completion of 10th St. project delayed until spring

Work continues on the extensive project to completely redo 10th St. both underground and above ground. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Crews along the 10th St. reconstruction project in the downtown core were busy pouring concrete for new sidewalks last week as work on the extensive undertaking continues.

That follows paving of the vehicle travel portion of the street, a sign that crews have finished underground replacements of water lines and making other repairs to civic works.

Although not visible, the underground works are sufficient for District purposes for decades, one of the main reasons the District is undertaking a complete rebuild of 10th. It follows a similar rebuild of 9th.

In a summary of project progress, District of Houston chief administrative officer Michael Dewar anticipated that planting of trees and decorative plants will be completed in the coming weeks.

But installing amenities for pedestrians and cyclists such as benches, garbage cans and bicycle racks will more likely have to wait until next year.

“Due to supply chain challenges, these materials will arrive after snow is anticipated and will be installed early next spring,” Dewar said.

Also on the installation delay list because of supply chain challenges are the decorative catenary poles.

Dewar said these will also be put into place early next spring.

The design of the poles became a controversial subject when they were erected on 9th St. with some residents saying they resembled crucifixion crosses.

Council did consider various options to alter the look on the ones for 9th St. and 10th St. but then decided to stick with the original design.

It did, however, authorize stronger foundations to be put in place for the 10th St. poles so objects such as lights can be hung from the poles without fears of additional weight being a concern.

Urban Systems, the consulting company hired to oversee the 10th St. project was optimistic in an August presentation to council that all of the work would be completed this year.

“Landscaping, paving and above ground works are planned throughout August and September,” an update presented to council predicted.

“Project completion is currently anticipated in October.”