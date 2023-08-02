Company continues to search for minerals south of Houston

May shows the location where mineral exploration company Sun Summit has an extensive drilling program. (Illustration courtesy Sun Summit)

A junior mineral exploration company is continuing to drill on property south of Houston in hopes of finding a commercially viable deposit.

Sun Summit, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange’s Venture exchange, the home for small junior resource companies, plans to drill 15 holes this year for core samples, adding to the more than 90 it has drilled since 2020.

It’s focused on gold, silver and zinc with promotional material indicating its activities are close to the former Equity Silver and Huckleberry copper mines.

In a briefing presented to the District of Houston council July 18, company president Sharyn Alexander said a recent purchase of drilling rights now means it is looking for minerals over 52,000 hectares of property.

“So that allows us mechanical-type exploration like drilling, trenching,” she told council of its drilling interest along the Buck Flats Road.

Alexander said the company tries to buy as much of what it needs locally and likes to hire locally as well. There’s also contact with local First Nations groups.

The company also hired an aircraft to fly over its locations towing equipment which can detect mineral properties.

Three holes have been drilled so far this year toward the 15-hole target but crews were pulled out when the Peacock Creek fire started, said Alexander.

“This is really the first step. We don’t have a mineral resource yet so we’re getting to that stage,” she added in describing the active on the company-named Buck property as a multi-year effort.

“In terms of drilling we try to pick sites that have already been disturbed … for example, a trail,” Alexander continued.

“The area around Buck Creek has seen logging fr example so there’s a lot of previous clear cuts and trails and forest service roads. So we try to use as much previously disturbed land as we can.”