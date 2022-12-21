District of Houston

Community wall fee waiver granted

Houston Link to Learning won’t be charged for using the community hall January 28, 2023 for a pancake breakfast promoting family literacy.

“After three years, we are so excited to offer this event in person,” wrote Lindsay Chartier from Houston Link to Learning in asking council to offer the hall at no charge.

Billed as a family literacy brunch, there’ll be games and activities in addition to food.

Nine community organizations and businesses along with School District 54 have been invited to set up booths and provide information on their activities.

IT services contract extended

Council has approved a two-year extension of computer tech and other services provided through a contract with the Regional District of Fraser Fort George in Prince George.

And unlike many other services, the cost to the District of Houston of $30,000 won’t be changing.

The extension takes place as of Jan. 1, 2023 and lasts until Dec. 31, 2025.

Payments of $15,000 are to be made twice a year.

The contract does not include any hardware or software.

