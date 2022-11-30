Community steps up for Jay and Donna Marshall

Successful fundraising event is being followed by karaoke night at the Legion

Just over $3,000 was raised Nov. 19 in aid of a local man now undergoing cancer treatment after a lengthy wait.

The money for Jay Marshall and wife Donna came from a silent auction, cash donations and food sales at Mixers.

“It was an amazingly successful campaign and fundraiser and went off without a hitch. It was more than well recieved by the community and we had a line up out the front door,” said Mixers co-owner Kayla Simmons, a longtime friend of the couple.

“It was packed, the music was great and the people even more so. So many caring and supportive folks came to show their support. The auction was incredibly successful with most items going for near value price,” she said.

Twenty-one items were donated for the silent auction and proceeds from the sale of 68 Mixers’ signature burgers helped make up the total monies raised.

Marshall was first hospitalized in Prince George and then in Vancouver awaiting immunotherapy treatment.

“He has been sent home, and has now begun treatment in Smithers that he travels for. Being close to family is a small comfort in light of the situation,” said Simmons.

Just as important as raising money for Jay and Donna, was highlighting Jay’s wait for treatment and ongoing healthcare system challenges, she added.

“We were able to get his story known and supported by the whole community and many people were passionate and empathic towards his story, often having stories of their own,” Simmons said.

As for Donna, Simmons said having Jay back home means they can be together and support each other.

“She is relieved and grateful to have Jay home, even though the fight is still ongoing.”

With the Mixers event now concluded, the Houston Royal Canadian Legion is organizing a karaoke evening in support of Jay and Donna.

Called “Let’s All Sing for Jay,” the karaoke night takes place Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 p.m. to midnight in the Legion lounge.

“Jay and Donna Marshall have been members and friends of the Houston Legion for years. Jay has been a figure in our Lounge for many years, always ready to share an interesting story,” said Legion executive member Joanne Woodbeck.

“Most will remember Donna working in our lounge a few years ago.”

Admission is free and this is for people age 19 and over. The music is being organized by Lillian and Terry.