Twenty one items donated by local bussinesses big and small. Highest valued item at $1000. Gadgets, spa items, gift certificates, sound bar, tools, car products and much more. The auction went from noon until 4 p.m. in effort of support for Jay Marshall. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Twenty one items donated by local bussinesses big and small. Highest valued item at $1000. Gadgets, spa items, gift certificates, sound bar, tools, car products and much more. The auction went from noon until 4 p.m. in effort of support for Jay Marshall. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Community steps up for Jay and Donna Marshall

Successful fundraising event is being followed by karaoke night at the Legion

Just over $3,000 was raised Nov. 19 in aid of a local man now undergoing cancer treatment after a lengthy wait.

The money for Jay Marshall and wife Donna came from a silent auction, cash donations and food sales at Mixers.

“It was an amazingly successful campaign and fundraiser and went off without a hitch. It was more than well recieved by the community and we had a line up out the front door,” said Mixers co-owner Kayla Simmons, a longtime friend of the couple.

“It was packed, the music was great and the people even more so. So many caring and supportive folks came to show their support. The auction was incredibly successful with most items going for near value price,” she said.

Twenty-one items were donated for the silent auction and proceeds from the sale of 68 Mixers’ signature burgers helped make up the total monies raised.

Marshall was first hospitalized in Prince George and then in Vancouver awaiting immunotherapy treatment.

“He has been sent home, and has now begun treatment in Smithers that he travels for. Being close to family is a small comfort in light of the situation,” said Simmons.

Just as important as raising money for Jay and Donna, was highlighting Jay’s wait for treatment and ongoing healthcare system challenges, she added.

“We were able to get his story known and supported by the whole community and many people were passionate and empathic towards his story, often having stories of their own,” Simmons said.

As for Donna, Simmons said having Jay back home means they can be together and support each other.

“She is relieved and grateful to have Jay home, even though the fight is still ongoing.”

With the Mixers event now concluded, the Houston Royal Canadian Legion is organizing a karaoke evening in support of Jay and Donna.

Called “Let’s All Sing for Jay,” the karaoke night takes place Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 p.m. to midnight in the Legion lounge.

“Jay and Donna Marshall have been members and friends of the Houston Legion for years. Jay has been a figure in our Lounge for many years, always ready to share an interesting story,” said Legion executive member Joanne Woodbeck.

“Most will remember Donna working in our lounge a few years ago.”

Admission is free and this is for people age 19 and over. The music is being organized by Lillian and Terry.

Previous story
B.C. man shot and killed by police after allegedly car-jacking semi truck in Washington state

Just Posted

A Chinook salmon swimming in Ship Creek, Anchorage. (Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
Ecstall river landslide might be less devastating to salmon than originally believed

The gang at Country Wide Printing were ready for Plaid Friday on Nov 25. as the store stayed open later than usual. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today
Plaid Friday fun at Houston businesses

Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club members Marjorie and Jeneanne are enjoying a bowl of chili and a bun made by Pleasant Valley Restaurant. Treats were also available and provided by Palisades Cafe. The ski club has over 400 members and Nov. 26 the ski lodge was open from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. to celebrate the opening of the season with each member getting a new key for the lodge and an equipment swap. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Morice Mountain season starts

School District 54 trustees gathered for their first business meeting Nov. 15 since the October elections. From the left, Priscilla Michell, Jennifer Williams (Chair), Jason Krauskopf, Frank Farrell, Floyd Krishan, Les Kearns (vice chair), and Kristina Graham. (Cindy McDiarmid photo/School District 54)
School enrollments hold steady in Houston, but increase in Smithers