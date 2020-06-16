Jared Nagtegaal (left) with the Houston BC Ambulance Service was the first individual to be surprised by the HCRN’s act of kindness on June 15. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Community Response Network says thanks to healthcare workers on World Elder Abuse Day

Houston coordinator Carroll Airey surprised over 100 workers with cupcakes and goodies

In previous years the Houston Community Response Network (HCRN) has hosted a variety of public events to raise awareness on World Elder Abuse Day (June 15).

But speaking to Houston Today HCRN regional coordinator Carroll Airey noted this is not like previous years and due to COVID-19 the group decided to go a different route to acknowledge the annual day, which was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2006.

“In Houston we came up with this idea [that] this would be a good opportunity to acknowledge our healthcare workers who work with elders,” said Airey, who began her day by surprising a healthcare worker taking a well-deserved break outside the local BC Ambulance Service detachment with a box of cupcakes for the detachment.

She then headed across the street to the Houston Health Clinic to say thanks to the 60-odd healthcare workers who work inside our directly out of the facility.

READ MORE: B.C. communities ready to offer help on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Airey said the act — dubbed “Angels In the Community” — was meant to acknowledge the variety of workers, including those in healthcare and who work with the local Salvation Army, for all the hard work they’ve done during this pandemic and for the essential service they provide to Houston’s approximately 145 elders year-round. She said it’s important to recognize these individuals for all that they do in community to reduce abuse and neglect for its most vulnerable residents.

All in all, Airey dropped off a total of 104 gift baskets across the town, each including a cupcake, some goodies from the HCRN and a thank-you message from her to the employee.

“Its basically thanking them for their dedication and all their work,” she said, adding that a secondary goal of the initiative was to attract and invite frontline health care providers and other community service workers to become involved in their local CRN. Anyone interested in learning more about the HCRN can learn more at bccrns.ca

“The Houston Community Response Network (CRN) would like to take this opportunity on this day to recognize your dedication and the hard work you do every day,” the note reads. “What you do every day matters, you are an angel in our community!”

Airey said the various community response networks (CRN) across the province, which includes 80 CRNs serving 232 BC communities, all found unique ways to acknowledge the day within their respective communities while respecting COVID-19 protocols and enhanced sanitary measures.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Healthcare

The Houston BC Ambulance Service detachment is one of the front lines, both in terms of support for elders within the community and during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

