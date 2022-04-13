Community message in Houston

Robert Vierstra, a resident on Pearson Road in Houston, put up a homemade sign which he coined the De-Sign, containing a positive message to the neighbourhood to lend a hand and keep things clean. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map