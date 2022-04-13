design

Community message in Houston

Robert Vierstra, a resident on Pearson Road in Houston, put up a homemade sign which he coined the De-Sign, containing a positive message to the neighbourhood to lend a hand and keep things clean. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

SCIENCE: What do we know about ‘stealth omicron’ so far?

A wildfire that broke out in the summer of 2021. (File photo/Houston Today)
Open fire prohibition to take effect April 15

The District of Houston has all of its senior management team positions filled. (File photo/Houston Today)
District of Houston hires two senior staffers

Housing society holds open house

Silverthorne Elementary will be the location of a jumpstarted afterschool program. (File photo/Houston Today)
Licence sought to renew childcare program in Houston