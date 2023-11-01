Community hall location for Remembrance Day service

Parade will proceed to cenotaph for 11 a.m. observance

Houston and area’s Nov. 11 Remembrance Day activities begin this year with a community service beginning at 10 a.m. at the community hall.

Organized through the Royal Canadian Legion’s Pleasant Valley Branch No. 249, the master of ceremonies will be Dorrance Murphy with Rev. Martin Vellekoop conducting the service.

The pianist is Margaret Lettman while Margaret Murphy will read the names of those killed from the Houston area in Canada’s various conflicts.

Melissa Windsor will handle the candle lighting.

Following the service at approximately 10:45 a.m. a parade will form up outside of the hall and then proceed to the cenotaph.

The Sergeant of Arms for the colour guard is Gary Timms and the flag carriers will be branch president Ambrose Kelly, vice president Brian Timms, past branch president Don Woodbeck, comrade Margaret Murphy and ladies auxiliary head Erna McCaw.

In the parade will be Legion branch executives, members of the local army cadet corps, the branch’s ladies auxiliary, members of the Houston RCMP detachment, members of the Legion branch, members of the Houston Volunteer Fire Department and members of the community.

Dorrance Murphy will be the master of ceremonies at the cenotaph service. It is here that the two minutes of silence marking the end of First World War hostilities at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918 will be observed.

Following the cenotaph service the Branch 249 will be open for a turkey luncheon hosted by the branch’s ladies auxiliary. Donations are appreciated.

Also open is the branch lounge. An entertainer is coming in at 8 p.m. and performing until midnight.