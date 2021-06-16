A vacant lot close to the leisure center on the corner of Butler and Fifteenth, owned by the provincial government and considered a brownfield site, has been identified as a preferred location for a new community hall. (Houston Today photo)

Community hall land features on council wish list

Council has long list of topics for provincial cabinet ministers

The property on which the District of Houston wants to build a community hall is first on a long list of topics the council wants to discuss with provincial cabinet ministers this fall.

The property on the corner of Butler and Fifteenth is owned by the provincial government and was once an industrial storage site, a use that has resulted in its classification as a brownfield site.

That’s a designation requiring an environmental assessment and potentially remediation before getting a green light for a development.

Council agreed to the list of topics leading up to the annual convention of the Union of B.C. Municipalities which takes place each September.

One of the features of that convention is the ability of municipalities to meet with cabinet ministers to lobby for specific items.

Whether the convention will take place in person or virtually isn’t yet known but typically a local government can spend 15 to 30 minutes in discussion with a cabinet minister and senior provincial officials.

Here are some of the key topics occupying council:

– Council has responded to the decision years ago by Coast Mountain College to stop offering courses here by lobbying for their return.

– The District of Houston-owned Dungate Community Forest wants to expand its annual allowable cut and proposes to do so within the Morice Mountain Recreation Area in such a fashion that would increase that area’s outdoor recreation potential. An additional benefit would see more profits going to the District for various uses. For the past two years community forest directors have expressed a preference for the money to be used to help build a new community hall.

– Council has been advocating for more long term care services. The Houston Health Centre does have long term care beds but there’s a growing demand. Assisted living services are available at Cottonwood Manor but that level of care is not 24 hours a day. Northern Health is planning an expansion of long term care beds in Smithers and council wants to have a voice in how that project proceeds.

– North Nadina Crossing/Tweedie intersection. Council wants a restoration of two-way traffic over the North Nadina CN Rail crossing. It is now one way and that’s to the industrial area with outgoing traffic having to use the Tweedie Ave. intersection, something that causes a bottleneck. As for Tweedie itself and its Hwy16 intersection, council has long been lobbying the provincial transportation ministry for improvements to upgrade the exit from the eastbound lanes onto Tweedie to include a dedicated off-ramp, without restricting eastbound traffic continuing on Highway 16, and installing a meridian between the eastbound lane and the southbound exit on Highway 16 West.

– Provincial social services agencies don’t have offices in Houston, meaning people have to drive to Smithers. Council has also said there’s a failure of those Smithers-based services to travel to Houston.

– The provincial government is financing a number of housing projects in the northwest for Indigenous people, for seniors and for people on low or fixed income. The Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre based in Smithers has a proposal for a housing project in Houston to be built on land that would be provided by the District of Houston.

– Along with other local governments in northwestern B.C., the District of Houston is a member of the Northwest B.C. Resource Benefits Alliance, a group that wants the province to share the tax revenue it gets from resource industries. The provincial government has yet to fully respond to the idea of tax sharing.

Previous story
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children

Just Posted

Jill Mackenzie carefully replaces books on the shelves at the Houston Public Library. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
District approves annual library grant

Craft kits featured for summer reading club

The tradition of Houston Christian School grads giving Bibles to incoming kindergarten students will take place this year, but outdoors and in a modified fashion. (File photo)
Houston Christian School grad day is June 24

Grads themselves have set tone for the day, says teacher

Scott Richmond will be starting as the new vice principal for HSS and TSE. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Houston gets a new vice principal

Scott Richmond takes over from Dwayne Anderson who moved to Smithers

A Pacific Salmon Foundation grant of $3,000 is going towards the tree plantations. (Cindy Verbeek photo/Houston Today)
550 trees planted in Houston through A Rocha

Houston Christian School students and volunteers help with the tree planting

Currently the Houston station has 16 paramedics, two ambulances and one community paramedic vehicle. (File photo)
Retirement of longtime paramedics worries Houston community

“No loss of service,” assures BC Emergency Health Services

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Susan Cairns (left) and Cecelia Reekie with the 215 crosses bedecked with children’s clothes placed in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum at 21559 Fraser Hwy. Langley on Tuesday, June 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children

‘Sadly, there’s going to be more,” organizer says

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study

Researchers found that 56% of foundations and eye products contain high levels of fluorine

White Rock’s Marine Drive has been converted to one-way traffic to allow more patio space for waterfront restaurants. (Peace Arch News)
Province promotes permanent pub patios in B.C. post-pandemic plan

More than 2,000 temporary expansions from COVID-19 rules

Most Read