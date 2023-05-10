Ryleigh Harmati preps the BBQ at Houston Link to Learning on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community garden program registration is now open. The garden has 36 garden beds available and gives access to all supplies and tools needed to curate a garden. The registration was happening along with the food kitchen program which was offering hamburgers for all in attendance. You can still secure a garden plot by contacting Houston Link to Learning. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Community garden registration in Houston

Ryleigh Harmati preps the BBQ at Houston Link to Learning on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community garden program registration is now open. The garden has 36 garden beds available and gives access to all supplies and tools needed to curate a garden. The registration was happening along with the food kitchen program which was offering hamburgers for all in attendance. You can still secure a garden plot by contacting Houston Link to Learning. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dozens of Cache Creek properties on evacuation order as Bonaparte River rises

Just Posted

Participants in the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal public hearing in the case of Woodgate et al. v. RCMP enter Ts’Il Kaz Koh Gathering Place in Burns Lake on Monday, May 1. The landmark hearing continues in Burns Lake until May 12. (Michael Riis-Christianson photo/Lakes District News)
RCMP faces Canadian Human Right Tribunal in Burns Lake

Photo shows the work the Houston Flying Club has had to do to repair water and other damage to the clubhouse building at the Houston airport. (Photo courtesy the Houston Flying Club)
Flying club seeks District boost to help with clubhouse repairs

Flood plain mapping along the Skeena River, pictured above, and other northwest rivers will help in assessing the potential for property and infrastructure damage. (File photo)
Northwest river flooding hazards probed by governments

April 29 at 10 a.m. supporters of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and Girls (MMIWG) on the Highway of Tears gathered along Highway 16 for a video that will be edited together with video from communities along the stretch of highway from Prince George to Prince Rupert. Supporters wore a red hand print across their lower face and a red hand held up in solidarity of the awareness. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and Girls

Pop-up banner image