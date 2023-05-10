Community garden registration in Houston

Ryleigh Harmati preps the BBQ at Houston Link to Learning on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community garden program registration is now open. The garden has 36 garden beds available and gives access to all supplies and tools needed to curate a garden. The registration was happening along with the food kitchen program which was offering hamburgers for all in attendance. You can still secure a garden plot by contacting Houston Link to Learning. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
