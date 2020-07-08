Community forest supports local groups, activities

Income earned stays within the community

The Dungate Community Forest has a plan to expand its area of operations into a portion of the Morice Mountain Recreation Area. (District of Houston illustration)

The Dungate Community Forest has distributed $67,200 in grants for the first six months this year, money earned through the sale of wood logged under a licence from the provincial government.

Overall, the forest has a goal of distributing an average $160,000 a year based on harvest volumes, explains Steven Wright, speaking on behalf of the community forest’s board.

And last year, the forest exceeded that goal by distributing $192,000 to community groups and to support community activities.

There is no deadline to make an application for a grant and applications are welcomed throughout the year.

That Dungate Community Forest, which is 99 per cent owned by the District of Houston, supports local community groups and activities through grants is one of the key benefits it brings to Houston and area, Wright said.

“Community forests help bring more local control to the environment. The values of local people help develop forest plans that are different than a corporate licence,” he said.

“The funding of clubs, activities, trails by the community forest helps create the activities that the residents like to enjoy.”

Wright noted that the majority of the money generated by Dungate stays in the community through employment, donations and payments to the District of Houston.

Aside from community grants, Dungate also provides an income stream to the District of Houston for projects it might not otherwise be able to achieve.

District of Houston financial statements for the year 2019 indicate an investment in the community forest of just over $3 million with 2019 earnings at $1.626 million. The majority of the latter is maintained within the community forest for its operations.

One project supported by Dungate profits was to close the gap in financing needed for a new refrigeration unit for the arena with the added benefit of extending a line to the curling rink.

“I like when the board can help out a group. The curling season was in jeopardy due to the refrigeration unit and the Dungate Community Forest helped them,” said Wright.

While continuing its regular operations, Dungate is advancing a plan to expand its operations into a portion of the Morice Mountain Recreation Area, a proposal that would further cement the goal of combining harvesting with developing outdoor recreational amenities.

That plan is now being circulated for public comment and support prior to seeking approval from the province.

“The working forest needs large tenures, small tenures and medium tenures like [Dungate’s] for effective use of the resource. Community forests are good for the residents, the sawmill and the forest,” Wright said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Just Posted

Vancouver man hit by a semi-tractor trailer near Burns Lake

The injured man is in critical condition

RDBN closer to a solution for ICI carboard recycling

The Knockholt Landfill carboard ban gets keyplayers to seek a long-term fix

‘I just want somebody to say I’m sorry’: disappointment after vandals desecrate memorial

Dorothy Reitsma passed away in February 2018

Silverthorne gets $1.5 million for new daycare facility

West wing will be renovated to include childcare spaces for before and after school

Oh Canada

There was no Canada celebration in Houston but Houston resident, Kevin Moore… Continue reading

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Most Read