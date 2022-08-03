Community block party held in Houston

Houston Link to Learning’s Harm Reduction program hosted a community block party on July 26 on the corner of Hagman Crescent and Park Lane. The purpose of the event was to promote community connection as a form of harm reduction. The block party saw over 200 individuals over its two-hour duration. This was an opportunity for individuals to connect with local service providers in one place and see what kind of support services are available to them.Houston Health Centre’s Substance Use Disorder Clinic, Houston Community Services Association, Northern Society of Domestic Peace Sexual Assault Services, Houston Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre, CN Police, and local RCMP were all in attendance. The RCMP Victim Services, Houston Volunteer Fire Department, and BC Ambulance provided support in cooking and serving food. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)