Canskate has three groups this year with different ability levels. Starting at three years old and learning how to stand on skates to keeping balance while moving your arms, skating backwards and turning directions using the crossover method. Canskate accommodates many skill levels. Canskate has ice time on Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Currently the Canskate program has 20 participants. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)