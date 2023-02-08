Come join public skating in Houston

On Feb. 2 Connie Anderson took to the ice during public skate. Anderson took figure skating as a child and has played hockey as an adult. She loves skating and says, “When I’m on my skates I feel like a child again and I can forget life’s stresses.” These young Wilson brothers John, James and Joe were burning off some after school energy during public skate time. Public skating is Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m throughout February. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
