Glenn spent her morning on April 1 cooking up breakfast orders at the Houston Senior’s Centre. A $10 breakfast consisted of two pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage and a choice of coffee, tea or orange juice. The breakfast is held on the first Saturday of every month as a fundraiser for the Houston Senior’s Centre. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Come for breakfast

Glenn spent her morning cooking up breakfast orders at the Houston Senior’s Centre. A $10 breakfast consisted of two pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage and a choice of coffee, tea or orange juice. The breakfast is held on the first Saturday of every month as a fundraiser for the Houston Senior’s Centre. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver police officer involved in Myles Gray’s death testifies to coroner’s inquest
Next story
PODCAST: Sean McCann is the ‘Shantyman’

Just Posted

On April 14, the Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club in Thornhill opened its doors. Club Manager Germain Francoeur says this year’s calendar is packed with events and its off to a normal, but strong start. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club in Thornhill opens for season with busy schedule

Left: The aftermath of a rock truck driving through town, including through the Chandler Park soccer fields. (Marisca Bakker)
Smithers man charged following rampage in rock truck

Terrace hosted its first Special Olympics BC basketball tournament in five years on April 15, 2023, with athletes participating from Prince George, Prince Rupert, Quesnel, Smithers, and Terrace. (Photo courtesy of Alex Blum-Walker)
Terrace hosts first Special Olympics basketball tournament in 5 years

Residents living on 6th Street are wondering if this road will be on the paving list for this year. Pavement is heaving along the length of the street as well as riddled with potholes.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Potholes galore

Pop-up banner image