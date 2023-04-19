Come for breakfast

Glenn spent her morning cooking up breakfast orders at the Houston Senior’s Centre. A $10 breakfast consisted of two pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage and a choice of coffee, tea or orange juice. The breakfast is held on the first Saturday of every month as a fundraiser for the Houston Senior’s Centre. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
