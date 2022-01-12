Macy Smith was the winner in the age 9-12 category of the Houston Public Library’s gingerbread decorating contest. (Photo courtesy Houston Public Library)

Colour and talent mark annual gingerbread decorating contest

This is third year the Houston Public Library has hosted the event

Vote counting took place just before Christmas in December to decide the winners of the Houston Public Library’s third annual gingerbread decorating contest.

Kimmie Roper was the winner of the Age 5-8 category while the winner of the Age 9-12 category was Macy Smith.

The Briggs family was the only family to enter the family category and so became the automatic winner.

Each of the winners received a $25 Houston Merchant Gift Certificate and a box of chocolates.

There was also a door prize and the winner was Gloria Halvorson.

The door prize consisted of various items including chocolates, a blanket, hot chocolate, and baking accessories.

Photos of the entries were posted on the library’s Facebook page and with entries identified by a number only, people were asked to identify their choice by that number.

 

Kimmie Roper was the winner in the age 5-9 category of the Houston Public Library’s gingerbread decorating contest. (Photo courtesy Houston Public Library)

The Briggs family was the only entrant in the family category of this year’s Houston Public Library gingerbread house decorating contest. (Photo courtesy Houston Public Library)
