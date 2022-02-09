College plans in-person program return to Houston

Coast Mountain College is planning an in-person return to Houston to offer a program teaching students the essentials of running a business office.

The college had closed its campus here in 2017, citing low enrolment and rising costs, but has been joining in with other agencies such as the school district to offer specific courses and programs.

But this would be a first program offered solely by the college since its departure. Having the college return fully to Houston has been on the District of Houston council’s ‘to do’ list ever since the closure.

College officials have now prepared an indepth plan for the program and have submitted it to the provincial advanced education ministry for financial approval.

“The courses will help learners get up to speed on the latest office technologies and help develop business administration skills such as problem solving and communication,” said acting college marketing director Heather Bastin.

Among courses to be offered as part of the program are keyboarding, computer skills, bookkeeping basics, how to use technoloy to communicate, communications planning and personal development.

Job search skills would also be emphasized and there would be workplace experience placement.

When the program would start awaits approval from the advanced education ministry but, for instance, a mid-August start would see it carry through to December with classes running daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

“Because the class sizes are small there will be lots of opportunity for instructor support. Recent high school graduates might also find the program helpful as a first step in their career for many occupations that require office skills,” said Bastin.

She did note the program requires at least 10 students in order for it to go ahead.

And although the college still has two buildings in town, one is leased to the Houston Link to Learning social services agency and the second has been rented for just over a year now to the Northern Health Authority to serve as its COVID vaccination clinic headquarters.

If need be, Bastin said, the college will rent the space for a classroom and a computer lab needed for the program.

Its partnerships with the school district in the past have had students receiving both secondary school and post secondary school credits.

The college has also rented space at Houston Secondary School, a circumstance that has also proved beneficial for the school district as a way to utilize surplus space at the school.

The impetus for the office skills program came out of an advisory committee of college and community representatives formed last year to determine what might be offered locally by the college to fill skills and employment gaps.

“Members from the community have been asking for Coast Mountain College to provide training in Houston. Current labour market data shows a need for administrative positions in our region,” said Bastin.