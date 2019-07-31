(Unsplash)

College orders ‘significant’ review of chiropractic treatment in B.C. for kids under 10

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April

The body that governs chiropractors in B.C. is conducting a “significant” review on the safety of spinal manipulative therapy for kids under the age of 10.

In a public notice sent out Wednesday, the College of Chiropractors of British Columbia said it would work with researchers to conduct an “independent rapid research review” of the practice.

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April, following an Australian decision to temporarily ban the practice for children under the age of two.

However, the college said Wednesday that it was unsatisfied with their April review and that it would conduct a scan of policies and regulations on treating kids with spinal manipulative therapy by chiropractors from other jurisdictions and look further into the curriculum of chiropractic education programs related to the treatment of infants and children.

The college will also look into advertising done by chiropractors in B.C. to ensure they are not advertising the treatment of conditions outside the scope of their practice, including those that specifically target children.

The college will review the results in September.

