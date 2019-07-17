College could offer training programs this fall

But has no plans to re-establish a physical presence

Coast Mountain College wrapped up an electrical training program in conjunction with Houston Secondary School this year and may offer more programs this fall.

But what those might be has yet to be determined, says its communications director.

With the secondary school, the college provided the curriculum and instructor and the school the facilities, said Sarah Zimmerman.

“For students, they receive dual credit from the school and from us. For adults, it would have been a credit from us,” she said.

In locations where the college does not have a physical presence, it concentrates on mobile training, Zimmerman added, saying building relationships with community partners is an efficient way of providing a service.

“For a lot of trades programs, we do this in places such as Prince Rupert, Smithers and in Houston,” she said.

The college, then called Northwest Community College, closed its Houston campus two years ago, citing a drop in enrolment and overall costs of maintaining its campus here which consists of two buildings.

That decision will not be reversed, said Zimmerman, as there are just not enough students in the area to maintain a physical presence.

“We had two students from Houston this year taking health care in Smithers,” she said.

At the time of its closure, the college had three employees in Houston and cited building operating costs of $75,000 a year.

One of its buildings is being rented by Houston Link to Learning which has recently expanded its offerings to include more comprehensive computer training.

It may entertain the possibility of renting its additional empty space, said Zimmerman.

Previous story
Emergency size limits coming to protect at-risk chinook salmon

Just Posted

College could offer training programs this fall

But has no plans to re-establish a physical presence

Bath day

The Houston Volunteer Fire Department, Perry Slaney and Fred Brown were out… Continue reading

Emergency service day in Houston

The second annual emergency service day was held on July 11 in… Continue reading

New CAO starts at RDBN

Curtis Helgesen started as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the… Continue reading

Looking good Houston

The District of Houston, maintenance crew recently replaced the old banners through… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. MLA Michelle Stilwell takes first steps in nearly 30 years

‘It actually felt like walking. It’s been 27 years… but it felt realistic to me’

Report of dead body in B.C. park actually headless sex doll

This discovery, made at Manning Park on July 10, led police to uncovering two other sex mannequins

Grand Forks fire chief found to have bullied, harassed volunteer firefighter: report

WorkSafeBC, third-party human resources investigation looking into allegations complete

Dog recovering after being drenched in hot coffee, B.C. man charged

Man was taken into custody, charged, and released pending a court date

Taekwondo instructor, 21, identified as B.C. bat rabies victim

Nick Major, 21, an instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts in Parksville

Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island

Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount

B.C. shipyard to get one-third of $1.5 billion frigate-repair contract

The federal government has promised to invest $7.5 billion to maintain the 12 frigates

Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Bat expert with the BC Community Bat Program urges caution around the small creatures

B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

The provincial government is holding firm that ride-hailing drivers have a Class 4 licence

Most Read