This vacant Coast Mountain College building in Houston is to become a vaccination hub when Northern Health begins a rolling series of clinic days starting later this month. (Houston Today photo)

College building selected as vaccination centre

First clinic day is March 22

The Northern Health Authority is renting the empty main building at the Coast Mountains College location as its Houston COVID-19 vaccination centre.

And it is taking bookings from select groups of people leading up to March 22, the first of what is to be a continuing series of COVID-19 vaccination days over the next months.

Whether the college location will remain as the vaccination centre for Houston and area has yet to be fully determined, said Eryn Collins from Northern Health.

Further information will be forthcoming as plans evolve now that more vaccines are arriving, she said.

Bookings are being taken for any seniors over the age of 80 and any Indigenous person over the age of 65 for that scheduled one-day March 22 clinic.

“There is no cut off time to book. As bookings by age group expand, booking times will remain open,” Collins said.

It’s unknown yet if the March 22 clinic may extend into another day should more people book than can be accommodate for that day.

“When people phone to make a booking, the information for that booking will be available,” Collins said.

As the quantity of vaccines grows over the next months Northern Health will slowly lower the age limits of those who can make bookings.

Already, first shots have been given to residents at Cottonwood Manor and the Houston Health Centre and to medical personnel in the first round of vaccinations.

The Houston location is one of 30 in 26 communities being set up by Northern Health with most of the vaccines to be administered being of either Pfizer or Moderna variety.

Northern Health estimates that receiving a shot will take approximately 10 minutes followed by a 15-minute waiting period before leaving the vaccination location.

The first of Northern Health’s clinics in the region will take place March 15 and by mid-April it hopes to vaccinate as many of the approximately 15,000 eligible people who wish to be vaccinated.

Northern Health is also encouraging those who know of eligible recipients to reach out in case they need help to book an appointment.

The booking call centre number is 1-844-255-7555 and it is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

