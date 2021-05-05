CGL’s graphic of the month showing planned activity for summer. (CGL update/Lakes District News)

CGL’s graphic of the month showing planned activity for summer. (CGL update/Lakes District News)

Coastal GasLink reaches 692 km pipe delivery milestone

2 new COVID cases linked with pipeline accomodations

Coastal GasLink (CGL), in its April construction update has said that the pipe delivery for the entire pipeline has been completed.

“While project construction typically sees a slow-down during spring break-up, the Coastal GasLink team did achieve a significant milestone on March 29: the completion of 692 km of pipe delivered along the 670-km project route with zero safety incidents!” wrote the CGL spokesperson Natasha Westover in an email to Black Press Media.

According to the update release on April 22, the pipeline company is hoping to resume operations during summer with a substantial increase in its workforce numbers since the previously declared provincial order on worker limitations on Industrial Projects in Northern B.C. has been rescinded as of April 13.

Currently, the 670-km pipeline route has a total of 1,659 workers along its route, lower from the mid-April number of 1,972.

Despite the activity slowdown and overall lowered workforce numbers, two CGL lodges have identified one COVID case each, bringing up the total cases associated with the pipeline.

In an April 27 COVID-19 update on the pipeline company’s website, there was one positive case identified in Section 4 at the Vanderhoof Lodge from north of Prince George to northwest of Vanderhoof and one at the Sukunka Lodge in Section 1 from west of Dawson Creek to south of Chetwynd.

The total workers at the Vanderhoof Lodge have gone up from 496 at the end of February to 656 at the end of March, while the total workers at the Sukunka Lodge have gone up from 127 at the end of February to 329 at the end of March.

These two cases come two weeks after the one case identified at the Huckleberry Lodge in Section 7 bringing the total number of cases from Jan 2020 at the pipeline, to 88.

The worker numbers as of end of March at other lodges in the area are 75 at the Little Rock Lake Lodge in Section 5, 210 workers at the 7 Mile Lodge in Section 6 and 135 workers at the Huckleberry Lodge in Section 7.

The pipeline company has also provided a snapshot of activities that would be taking place starting this summer most of which would revolve around pipeline assembly. And despite the several COVID-related setbacks, CGL has continued to remain optimistic about meeting its in-service target of 2023.

READ MORE: CGL’s Huckleberry lodge sees one COVID case

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Coastal GasLinkCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Agassiz cougar attack victim in stable condition

Just Posted

Accessibility improvements and more classrooms at the Houston Christian School should be completed by the new school year. (Houston Today photo)
Accessibility improvements coming to Houston Christian School

Construction package includes two classrooms

The soft opening of the nature centre at the Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery took place mid-April. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Houston hatchery and nature centre’s upcoming events

The conservation group to host summer students this year

Tasha Kelly is leaving her position as the leisure services director for the District of Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Leisure services director going to miss the community

Tasha Kelly leaving in July

Council wants a say in the expansion of long term care services in Smithers. Pictured here is the Bulkley Lodge facility in that community. (Google photo)
Long term care remains on council priority list

Wants to be involved in expansion plans in Smithers

CGL’s graphic of the month showing planned activity for summer. (CGL update/Lakes District News)
Coastal GasLink reaches 692 km pipe delivery milestone

2 new COVID cases linked with pipeline accomodations

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop in Okanagan

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Most Read