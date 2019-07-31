Coastal GasLink prioritizing locals, but no specific targets

About half of current workforce is local, company says

While CoastalLink is prioritizing local workers to build its pipeline, there’s no set target when it comes to how many local or Aboriginal workers will be employed in the area, said Suzanne Wilton, a Coastal GasLink spokesperson.

“Our first priority is indigenous and locals first, and we’re doing everything we can to maximize those opportunities,” she said, noting the company has awarded $725-million in Aboriginal and local construction-related contracts to date for work, much of which is yet to commence.

About half of the current workforce in the region is local, she said, adding that some of the work currently being done requires special expertise or qualifications that may not be available locally.

Preliminary construction work, which includes land clearing, field work and environmental survey, is taking place this summer. Work opportunities are expected to peak in 2020 and 2021, when pipeline construction begins, she said.

About 100 workers will be working in the Houston area over the summer, according to the company. Positions include general labour, environmental field studies and environmental and forestry management.

The number of positions at any given time fluctuates, said Wilton, adding that building a pipeline is not much different than building a house.

“A house begins with engineering, surveying and field work. Once the foundation gets built, there are different trades that come in and start doing different roles. It’s really similar with a pipeline. Work takes place at different times. We have crews that go in for a prescribed period of time, and then they’re out.”

The 670-km natural gas pipeline, built to feed the LNG Canada plant near Kitimat, is divided into eight sections. Each section is expected need between 800 and 1,200 workers over a three-year period, said Wilton. The section that includes Houston also includes areas south of Smithers and Telkwa.

The Houston area is already feeling the effects of LNG activity.

Harpal Sahota of the Pleasant Valley Motel and the Houston Motor Inn said in May his business so far this year has increased by approximately 20 per cent because of pipeline activity.

“My feeling is that next year we will be much busier,” he said, adding he’s getting accommodation queries for this November and December.

“LNG is going to be good for this area. There are a lot of jobs to be created and I hope people will stay in this area and thrive,” Sahota said. “This is going to be a good opportunity.”

– With files from Rod Link

