Coastal GasLink pipeline update

Progress report with numbers from October

Over 55 per cent of the total progress of the pipeline is complete as of Oct. 31. (File photo/Houston Today)

On Nov. 22, Coastal GasLink (CGL) released their monthly progress update on pipeline construction. All numbers from the report are as of the end of October.

According to the report, in section seven near Houston, 92.4 per cent of clearing has been completed, with 4.1 per cent of the grading finished. Installation of the pipeline has yet to begin in the section. There were 319 workers at Huckleberry Lodge at time of the report.

It was noted in the report that protester activity impacted civil work east of the Morice River.

“Recently, illegal blockades around the Morice River put our workforce and public safety at serious risk and enforcement activities were necessary to end any interference with CGL’s permitted construction activities. Following enforcement by RCMP, all obstacles have been cleared and access to our lodges and public forestry roads have been restored and construction activities have resumed,” CGL representatives stated in the update.

Section six south of Burns Lake continues to make progress. As of the end of October, the clearing process was 100 per cent complete, 66.3 per cent of grading has been completed, as well as 26.8 per cent of installation. There were 421 workers at the 7 Mile Lodge at the time of the report as well.

In terms of the whole project, overall progress on the pipeline is 55.6 complete, as is 43.8 per cent of the construction process. As of Oct. 31, there were 4,673 workers across the pipeline.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest 15 more opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline

READ MORE: UPDATE: RCMP clear Coastal GasLink blockade near Houston

