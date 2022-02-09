Coastal GasLink pipeline nearing 60 per cent overall completion

Progress being made in section six and seven as well

Section six of the pipeline is 32.4 per cent installed. (File photo/Houston Today)

Coastal GasLink sent out its first monthly pipeline update of 2022, with numbers as available at the end of December, 2021.

According to the report, 59.2 per cent of the overall progress on the pipeline is complete, as is 48.8 per cent of the construction progress, with sections one through four nearing 100 per cent completion.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, there were 4,105 workers across the project.

“As construction begins to ramp-up after the holiday break, we look forward to progressing to the final stages of construction by the end of 2022,” the company stated in the report.

In section six, which stretches from the south of Burns Lake to the south of Houston, clearing is 100 per cent finished, while 80.9 per cent of the grading is complete and 32.4 of the pipeline is installed. There were 254 workers stationed at the 7 Mile Lodge near Burns Lake as of Dec. 31, 2021.

In section seven, which begins south of Houston and ends north of Morice Lake, the progress isn’t quite at the same place. Still, there is 96.6 per cent of the clearing completed, and 11.2 per cent of grading. The pipeline installation process has not begun as of yet for this section. As of Dec. 31, 2021, there were 260 workers at Huckleberry Lodge near Houston.

The pipeline is scheduled to be completed fully sometime during 2023.

