Sections of pipe for the western most portion of the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline at a storage yard north of Kitimat. (File photo)

Coastal GasLink gives $100K to United Way efforts in Northern B.C.

Organization’s COVID-19 Relief Fund benefits seniors in isolation, among others

Coastal GasLink Pipeline is donating $100,000 to the United Way of Northern BC (UWNBC) to help support the special needs of some affected by COVID-19.

The money will be spread among communities across the 670-km pipeline project area from the Peace region to Kitimat. UWNBC will channel the donation through their COVID-19 Relief Fund for seniors in isolation, the homeless, those struggling with mental health and addiction and those needing food support during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Coastal GasLink pipe continues to arrive in Terrace

“We are so grateful to receive this support from TC Energy and Coastal GasLink to help Northern BC communities at this critical time. The funds raised through COVID-19 Relief Fund will go directly to fulfilling the increasing needs of social service agencies and the clients they serve, with 100 per cent of the donations going back to where they are needed most,” says Trista Spencer, executive director, UWNBC.

The donation is part of a broader giving effort across North America by TC Energy, the company that’s building the Coastal GasLink pipeline to fuel LNG Canada’s natural gas liquefaction plant currently under construction in Kitimat.

“As healthcare professionals and first responders across North America work tirelessly to slow the spread of COVID-19, local charities are also under strain to support those most vulnerable during this unprecedented situation,” said Kiel Giddens, BC public affairs manager for TC Energy. “We want to do our part to support our neighbours, colleagues, and friends in the communities we live and work in across Northern BC.”

READ MORE: Clearing continues along Coastal GasLink pipeline right of way in Northwest

TC Energy has also launched the TC Energy Giving Portal which will benefit major charitable organizations across North America. The company will match 100 per cent of donations up to $500,000 in total.

The Coastal GasLink project sparked nation-wide protests earlier this year when the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs challenged elected Wet’suwet’en elected councils’ approval of the project. Resulting rail-blockades impacted a significant portion of Canada’s trade capacity.

