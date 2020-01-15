Additional waste disposal infrastructure is being discussed by the District of Houston and Coastal GasLink to handle the waste from the latter’s large work camps located south of the community. (Anqelique Houlihan photo)

Coastal GasLink and the District discuss waste disposal

Waste would come from two large construction camps

Coastal GasLink and the District of Houston are continuing to discuss what’s needed and the costs involved for the former to dispose of work camp waste in the latter’s sewage disposal system.

At the moment liquid waste from the company’s Camp 9A is being transported by vacuum truck to Houston where it is deposited in a holding chamber before being introduced into the main system.

But the camp is nowhere near capacity and more infrastructure from the District will be needed when its population climbs as work along Coastal GasLink’s pipeline route intensifies.

“The equalization chamber is not designed as a dumping site, but as a contingency for a major system overflow and backup,” says District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

“In the event of larger than anticipated volumes, the equalization chamber holds extra liquid waste and slowly pumps it into the downstream system to prevent overflow and backup of the system.”

What’s under discussion between the two parties for the District to accommodate the increased demand is a septage receiving station with a grinder and rock trap and electronic monitors to measure the contents of the waste received, Pinchbeck continued.

“This facility would not only accurately measure volumes received, but also reduce the risk of a failure of the system due to a build up of solid materials and silt/sand.”

Coastal GasLink is now paying $6 per cubic metre for the service being provided.

The company will need to dispose of waste from Camp 9A as well as the Huckleberry camp, both located south of Houston and both two of the large camps that are being built along the pipeline route from the northeast to the LNG Canada liquefied natural gas facility now under construction at Kitimat.

“Peak occupancy for 9A is not expected until summer 2021, when there is anticipated to be as many as 450 workers. The number of workers ebbs and flows depending on the work that’s being done. So, not necessarily a gradual increase over time,” said Coastal GasLink official Suzanne Wilton.

The Huckleberry camp is also expected to reach peak occupancy of 450 people in 2021 as workers dig the trench network in which 48-inch diameter pipeline sections will be placed and then covered up.

“We are working with [the District] directly to support infrastructure upgrades to their system that would enable Coastal GasLink to continue to be a customer when the workforce increases,” said Wilton of the discussions now underway.

“Similar to 9A, the Huckleberry site will utilize the District of Houston system and we are working with them to make sure it’s a win-win for both parties,” she said.

Pinchbeck said the District had anticipated requests for services from Coastal GasLink as early as 2016 as the company laid out detailed construction plans.

Any additions to District services to accommodate Coastal GasLink will fall within the regulatory standards established by the province that are already followed, he added.

Coastal GasLink will also purchase potable water from the District.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by birds

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

RCMP create access control checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Burns Lake area First Nation to pay $30,000 for discrimination

Former Nee Tahi Buhn councillor had filed complaint

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

WATCH: Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans

Portion that Zora Hlevnjak pays for subsidized rent went up after she reported more of her income

School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Buses are cancelled for a second day for kids in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel

Most Read