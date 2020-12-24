CGL has closed down the two lodges to everyone except the essential staff. (Lakes District News file photo)

Coastal Gas Link outbreak sees six new COVID positive cases

Northern Health identifies 18 active cases between the two workforce accommodations

As of Dec. 24, six new COVID-positive cases were identified by Northern Health, with a total of 33 workers at 7 Mile Lodge in Burns Lake area and Little Rock Lake Lodge near Fraser Lake.

Contact tracing and testing has helped Northern Health identify additional COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak declared on Dec. 19 at the two workforce accommodation sites on the Coastal Gas Link (CGL) project.

A statement released by Northern Health, alerts to a total of 33 laboratory confirmed cases associated with the outbreak at the two accommodation sites in the Burns Lake Local Health Area (LHA), and in Nechako LHA. Eighteen cases remain active; the majority are in self-isolation in their home communities, and a small number are self-isolating at either of the two Lodges.

Both work sites are limited by public health order to essential workers only, to support those in self-isolation and to ensure safe operation of the sites until public health approves updated COVID-19 safety plans for restarting project work.

When asked about the living conditions and isolation mandates at the two camps, a CGL representative said in an email to Black Press Media, “Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our workforce, their families and communities. Essential resources, including medical, will remain on-site to support those in isolation and their recovery.” The representative also said that to get answers to any additional questions around the outbreak, Northern Health should be contacted instead.

CGL has closed down the two lodges to everyone except the essential staff while Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction has closed Huckleberry Lodge, near Houston as well. The Lodges will be re-opened only after the Northern Health Authority, ensure plans for safety are in place and green-light the return of workers.

Northern Health is working with Coastal Gas Link, and Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction, the prime contractor at the 7 Mile Lodge and Little Rock Lake Lodge work sites, in response to the outbreak to ensure enhanced control measures are followed to protect the health of employees, and of the communities where they live and work.

The outbreak declaration will remain in place at least for 28 days since it was first declared on Dec. 19.

Most Read