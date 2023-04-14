Coastal Mountain Hydro (CMH) announced its rebranding on Thursday, April 13, 2023. It’s inspired by Tahltan artist Alano Edzerza’s artwork. (Photo courtesy of Coastal Mountain Hydro)

Coast Mountain Hydro unveils new brand identity reflecting Tahltan Territory connection

CMH says it used artist Alano Edzerza’s artwork to incorporate its connection to Tahltan Territory

Coast Mountain Hydro (CMH) unveiled a new brand identity Thursday (April 13).

CMH partnered with Engage Consultancy and RDC to create the new identity that reflects its connection to the Tahltan Territory. With the changes, the brand will feature Tahltan names for each of CMH’s three facilities and include renowned Victoria-born, Vancouver-based artist and entreprenuer Alano Edzerza’s artwork, which was created for CMH in 2015.

CMH General Manager Matt Weber says the new brand identity relates heavily to its location in Tahltan Territory. Weber noted his feelings about the new visual identity in a news release.

READ MORE: Tahltan development corp named to Top 10 to Watch Indigenous businesses list

“I am excited that CMH has a new cohesive visual identity connected to Tahltan Territory,” he said. “Alano Edzerza’s three 2015 artworks are graphically featured on some of our signage applications. And our distinctive new logo was inspired by a detail from one of them, in combination with an abstract water form and a turbine.”

Edzerza added that he was “pleased that my artwork has stood the test of time and continues to inspire.”

Weber noted that the “Tahltan names given to each of our three projects will now be displayed more prominently in our communications and signage.”


viktor.elias@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Northwest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Expecting the unexpected’: Experts say it’s hard to determine how 2023 weather will compare to other years
Next story
B.C. First Nations salvaging the sacred from climate disaster

Just Posted

Coastal Mountain Hydro (CMH) announced its rebranding on Thursday, April 13, 2023. It’s inspired by Tahltan artist Alano Edzerza’s artwork. (Photo courtesy of Coastal Mountain Hydro)
Coast Mountain Hydro unveils new brand identity reflecting Tahltan Territory connection

Stranded travellers stand in front of the departures building at Northwest Terrace Regional Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023, as volcanic ash from one of Russia's most active volcanos disrupted travel in northwestern B.C. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Flights resume at Northwest Regional Airport after volcanic eruption delays

Departure board at Northwest Regional Airport, April 13, 3:43 p.m. showing cancelled flights due to volcanic ash from an eruption in Russia. (Viktor Elias photo)
Russian volcanic eruption disrupts flights to and from Northwest B.C.

Nuxalk Nation player Annika Parr, right, attempts to get past a Syilx opponent during the U17 girls’ final at the Junior All-Native Tournament on Friday, March 24, at Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary School gym en route to the championship. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Nisga’a to host 2024 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament in Terrace