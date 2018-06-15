Coast Guard searching waters off Vancouver Island for missing boaters

Search crews are concentrating their efforts near Tofino

Canadian Coast Guard crew members were out in full force Friday morning, searching the waters off Tofino.

Witnesses reported seeing helicopters and Coast Guard boats in the water, reportedly searching for three missing people after their boat capsized.

Black Press Media has made calls to the Joint Task Force Unit for more details.

JUst spotted Coast Guard boat off Chesterman Beach appears to be searching the waters @Tofino pic.twitter.com/BXpR546Zut — 🍁 Merlin 🍁 (@MerlinYYC) June 15, 2018

More to come.