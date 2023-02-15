Co-op program has $1 million for community groups

Federated Co-operatives has $1 million to give to western Canadian groups providing or improving recreation, promoting conservation or increasing urban agriculture.

The program called Co-op Community Spaces began in 2015 and as of 2022, spent $11.5 million on 160 projects.

Groups can qualify for between $25,000 abd $150,000.

Federated Co-operatives manages the program on behalf of the more than 160 Co-ops across western Canada and in this area, the Co-op is the Four Rivers Co-op.

Since the program’s start, two projects in this region have received money — Houston’s A Rocha Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Centre received $61,000 in 2019 and the Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre received $75,225 in 2016.

The application deadline this year is March 1.