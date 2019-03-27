Co-op donates to hospice society

Part of annual community grant program

Presenting a cheque to the Houston Hospice Society is, on the left, Four Rivers Co-op president Bud Pye. With him are hospice representatives Carol Daykin and Stan Daykin along with Cindy Cockle and Nelsie Schaefer from the Northern Health Authority. (contributed photo)

The Houston Hospice Society has benefited from the Four Rivers Co-op’s Community Support Fund.

Co-op representatives earlier this month presented a $6,515 cheque to the society to purchase an ISO Stryker Air Mattress for the Houston Health Clinic’s palliative/respite care bed.

Carol Daykin, a representative of the society who accepted the cheque, said the society is grateful to the Four Rivers Co-op.

“This mattress will be owned by the Houston Hospice Society and will reside at the Houston Residential Care Unit for the respite and palliative care beds, but when not in use there, it will be available for use in the community when requested by the community care team.”

“Houston Hospice Society expects that the new mattress will be used often and will contribute greatly to the comfort of palliative care patients in our community,” she said.

“It will allow patients to be at home who may have needed hospital care without this option.”

On behalf of the Four Rivers Co-op board of directors, co-op president Bud Pye said it was proud to be able to support community organizations who support and improve the quality of life in the communities in which the co-op operates.

“Everyone benefits. Purchases such as specialized mattresses for those people who are immobile to prevent or reduce the risks associated with immobility is one program we are proud to stand behind,” he said.

Four Rivers Co-op general manager Allan Bieganski said the co-op’s 2018 community grant disbursements went to a wide variety of organizations within the eight communities served by the co-op.

“We are very happy to be able to support our communities and are ecstatic to announce that the Houston Hospice Society is one of ten recipients for 2018.”

Disbursements this year were based on applications made in 2018 for a portion of the $100,000 the Four Rivers Co-op sets aside each year for community organization support.

The grant program is open to community groups, non-profits or charitable organizations that have programs improving the quality of life within their communities.

The Community Support Fund was first established in 2016 by the Four Rivers Co-op which operates a number of petroleum and retail outlets from 100 Mile House in the south to Fort St. James in the north to Valemount in the east and to Terrace in the west.

The program is open for applications from Sept.1 to Oct. 31 each year and applications are available for download beginning each Sept. 1.

Houston Search & Rescue and the Houston Public Library Association are past local recipients of grants.

The Four Rivers Co-op is an amalgamation of cooperative associations in Vanderhoof and area, in Houston, in Terrace and in Quesnel.

