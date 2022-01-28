Protesters blockade CN Rail tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in the northern part of the province, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Canadian National Railway confirms it will not pursue criminal charges against protesters accused of defying an injunction and blocking a CN rail line in northwestern British Columbia nearly two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Protesters blockade CN Rail tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in the northern part of the province, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Canadian National Railway confirms it will not pursue criminal charges against protesters accused of defying an injunction and blocking a CN rail line in northwestern British Columbia nearly two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CN Rail will not pursue contempt case related to 2020 rail blockade in B.C.

12 people were arrested for blockading CN Rail’s north line near New Hazelton in February 2020.

Canadian National Railway says it will not pursue criminal charges against protesters accused of defying an injunction and blocking a CN rail line in northwestern British Columbia nearly two years ago.

The BC Prosecution Service announced in April it was not in the public interest to pursue criminal contempt charges against protesters, but a B.C. Supreme Court ruling last month found CN could continue its own legal action.

In an email statement Friday, Canadian National says it is satisfied the injunction was “ultimately enforced” and the company “does not intend to pursue criminal or civil contempt against any of the protesters.”

Twelve people, including three hereditary chiefs, were arrested for blockading CN Rail’s north line near New Hazelton in February 2020.

The arrests occurred as demonstrations, including several rail blockades, took place across Canada in solidarity with Indigenous opposition to construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline across hereditary territories in northern B.C.

An update posted by Coastal GasLink this week says construction of the 670-kilometre pipeline between Dawson Creek and the liquefied natural gas facility near Kitimat is 60 per cent finished, with completion expected by the end of this year.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: CN blockade taken down as federal, provincial representatives agree to meet with hereditary chiefs

LNG

Previous story
Princeton area pig composter gets warning letter from ministry
Next story
B.C. Mounties use spike belt to nab suspects who fled police

Just Posted

Protesters blockade CN Rail tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in the northern part of the province, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Canadian National Railway confirms it will not pursue criminal charges against protesters accused of defying an injunction and blocking a CN rail line in northwestern British Columbia nearly two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail will not pursue contempt case related to 2020 rail blockade in B.C.

School District 54 decides not to mandate employee vaccines. (File photo)
Northwest school district holds off on employee vaccination mandate

puck
Houston Flyers get massive victory

A chemical to deal with odours wafting from the District of Houston’s bulk waste disposal station in the industrial area is expected to arrive this week. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Chemical to dampen smells from sewage disposal expected this week