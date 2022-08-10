CN promotes rail safety message

vote

It may still be the middle of summer but already the clock is ticking toward local government elections this fall.

Nomination packages for both the District of Houston council and School District 54 education board are now available at the District of Houston office for those considering becoming a candidate either municipally or with the school district.

Coming open this year on the District of Houston council are the position of mayor and six councillor seats while two trustees from Houston and area need to be chosen for the school district. Each position is for a four-year term.

There is also one seat coming open on the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako board for Area G — that’s the rural area surrounding the District of Houston and the Village of Granisle.

Those interested in municipal politics are invited to a candidate information session at the District of Houston council chambers on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. while those interested in becoming more involved with the school district can attend an information session the same day at 5 p.m. at the School District 54 board office in Smithers.

Aug. 30 is the day prospective candidates can begin submitting their completed nomination packages and the deadline for this is 4 p.m. Sept. 9.

The first date voters can mark their ballots is the advanced voting day which is Oct. 5 at the District of Houston council chambers. The general election day is Oct. 15 at the community hall.

