CN Police on patrol after car hit by train west of Terrace

Man did the right thing by escaping his car

The level crossing, which features a twisty ‘s’ curve for traffic crossing over CN’s tracks, is the last of its kind along Hwy 16 within B.C. (Rod Link/Terrace Standard)

CN Police were on patrol in Terrace on Tuesday and Wednesday to promote rail safety after a man drove off Hwy 16 and onto adjacent train tracks Jan. 19, escaping his car before it was hit by an oncoming train.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, had lost control at a corner west of Terrace, near Daumont Level Crossing and the railway’s 27.5 mile mark.

He did the right thing by leaving his vehicle and police who were at the scene reported no injuries.

Safety information released by CN Police warns drivers to be aware that trains cannot stop quickly. Even if the locomotive engineer sees you, a train can take up to 2 kilometres or more to stop — which is the length of 18 football fields.

If your vehicle stalls on a track and a train is approaching, exit the vehicle immediately and move quickly away from the tracks in the direction from which the train is coming. Contact the railway company for assistance.

Never drive around lowered gates — it is illegal and extremely dangerous. Don’t try and race a train to a crossing, “even if you tie, you lose”, says CN Police spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis.

Do not get trapped on the tracks; proceed through a railroad crossing only if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping. Remember, the train is much wider than the tracks on both sides.

Check the back of the rail crossing ‘X’ sign or the automatic signal post for a yellow bumper sticker. This will have the 24/7 Emergency contact number for CN or CP to report an incident involving the railway.

This sticker will soon be replaced by a blue sign posted on the crossing signal pole.

In 2022, 233 incidents occurred in Canada, resulting in 53 fatalities and 72 serious injuries.

Disregard for railroad crossing signals and gates and distracted driving were the main causes of those accidents according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Not only is it dangerous to disregard signals and signs at railroad crossings, it’s also illegal. Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act – BC, states that all motorists must obey the signs and control devices at crossings.

Please take the time to be aware of your surroundings and watch for railway crossings when driving.

