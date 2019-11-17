A tanker truck caught on fire in B.C.’s Peace region Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Government of B.C.)

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Cleanup is underway in B.C.’s Peace region Sunday after a tanker truck caught fire and 40,000 litres of oil in the region.

According to the province, the b-train tanker truck was carrying petroleum crude oil when it was involved in an accident while crossing the Pouce Coupe bridge on Highway 49 at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. The driver was taken to the hospital.

The accident, which happened five kilometres east of Dawson Creek, closed the bridge. The province said there was some “sheening” on the Pouce Coupe River right below the accident, and as of Sunday, a boom has been put in. The truck has been removed from the bridge and an environmental contractor has taken background, source and downstream water samples and installed wildlife deterrents to keep wildfire away from the area.

