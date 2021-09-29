Classic car toy drive in Topley

Members of the Route 16 Classic Cars association took part in a toy drive on Sept. 19 to raise donations for the Houston Toy Run. The drive for most of the participants began in Vanderhoof and went to the Topley Volunteer Fire Department, making fuel stops and picking up members along the way, with drivers also coming from Houston as well.

Topley Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Byron Sketchley spoke to Houston Today about where the idea for the project came from. “The toy drive was the brainchild of one of our fire department members, Glenn Kelly, who along with myself are members of both the Topley Volunteer Fire Department and the Route 16 Classic cars association,” he said.

“In past years, the Houston Toy Drive was organized by a group of motorcycle riders from the Houston and Smithers area with an escort from the local fire department, gathering toy donations in each town. Kelly thought that having a toy drive would fit in nicely with the last run of the season for all Route 16 Classic Car enthusiasts. With Topley being in the middle of Highway 16 corridor it was a perfect location for everyone to convene, and at the same time we got to raise toy donations in support of the toy run.”

The event was a success according to Sketchley, who told Houston Today that cars and bikes came in from Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake, Topley, Granisle and Houston. Close to 2o cars participated as well as several motorcycles. “Our goal was to fill the back of our fire truck engine which, we came very close to doing. We appreciate everyone’s support, and we are looking at doing this event on a yearly basis.”

The donations will go to various charities including the Houston Salvation Army , to help kids in need.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

