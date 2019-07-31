Clarification

In the story “Illuminated crosswalk for blind corner” in the July 24 issue of the Houston Today, it should have stated that Council did not approve the installation of the crosswalk, and requested further information from staff related to several questions around the proposal. As such, the district is not proceeding with the installation of the proposed crosswalk, nor can it proceed without council approval.Houston Today apologizes for the error and any confusion this may have caused.
