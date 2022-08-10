Civilian, police officers presented with bravery commendations

A Houston resident and two RCMP officers have been presented with commendations for bravery for their actions in dealing with an armed suspect while encircled by fire.

The incident took place July 9, 2019 when Cst. Ryan Creasey and Cst. Steve Bruce responded to a call that a man with a knife had forcibly entered the home of a woman and was threatening her.

But when the officers arrived, the man left the house and ran into a nearby cabin whereupon there was an explosion at the cabin.

The suspect then fled the cabin and after a physical confrontation with the two officers, tried to return to the cabin, which was by now on completely on fire. He was finally subdued.

That’s when the two officers realized they and the suspect were trapped between the burning cabin and thick brush close by that had caught on fire. Thick smoke blanketed the area.

It was then that local resident Bryer Rutter passed by, initially stopping to see what was going on and then noticing the two constables and the suspect.

“Mr. Rutter …. came to the aid of the members and was able to find safe passage through the fire calling out and guiding to safety. Had Mr. Rutter not stopped to aid the members and the suspect they could have been badly injured,” read the official commendation presented to him.

“Mr. Rutter demonstrated courage by putting himself in harm’s way, risking his own safety and coming to the assistance of Constables Creasey and Bruce. His actions bring credit to himself and are in keeping with the highest traditions of a Canadian citizen,” the commendation continued.

Similar wording was on the commendations presented to Constables Creasey and Bruce with each then noting their actions were in the highest tradition of the RCMP.

The commendations came over the signature of RCMP deputy commissioner Jennifer Strachan, the command officer of the RCMP’s E Division, which covers all of B.C. She has since retired.

Sergeant Mark Smaill, the commanding officer of the Houston RCMP detachment, said the commendations had been approved some time ago but that COVID circumstances delayed their official presentations until now.

“It was quite an honour to present the commendation to Mr. Rutter,” said Smaill, adding that it took on a special meaning because he’s known him for years.

“He put himself in harm’s way. If not, the outcome could have been far different.”

Smaill said it was the first time he’s had the opportunity to present a commendation on behalf of the commanding officer of E Division.

“There’s a lot that goes into a commendation,” he added. “Information needs to be checked.”

Constable Bruce is still in Houston for a local presentation and Constable Creasey was presented with his commendation at his new posting in southeastern B.C.

Marco Reutelsterz faced ten counts related to the incident, eventually pleading guilty to three three — assault, attempting to disarm a police officer and mischief. He was sentenced to six months house arrest.