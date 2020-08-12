Citizens contact District with variety of queries

District of Houston employees responded to a wide-ranging variety of inquries from residents for the second quarter of this year, indicates a supplemental report presented to council Aug. 5.

Of the 27 complaints registered from April 1 to June 31, most did not result in further action.

The District did, however, advise one resident of bylaws regarding home-based businesses after a complaint was received of washing vehicles in a front yard.

Another person was told that cutting trees at a campsite was not allowed.

One resident wanted to build a higher fence than normally permitted and was advised to request an exemption permit.

A letter was sent to a resident about a barking dog and after two reports were received of barking dogs on apartment decks, no action was taken as the dogs could not get off the decks.

One rental building manager, however, was advised to tell tenants to keep dogs under control at all times.

Several reports were received of garbage piling up at different locations and District employees responded with requests to clean up the debris.

In regards to the fire department, 18 incidents were reported for the second quarter of this year, substantially less than the 51 recorded for the same period in 2019.

But the number of hours put in by volunteer firefighters remained about the same — 203.5 compared to 213.5 for the same period in 2019.

Of the 2020 calls during this period, 10 were fire-related, eight were for medical reasons and one concerned a motor vehicle accident.