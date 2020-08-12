Citizens contact District with variety of queries

Dogs, debris figure in queries

District of Houston employees responded to a wide-ranging variety of inquries from residents for the second quarter of this year, indicates a supplemental report presented to council Aug. 5.

Of the 27 complaints registered from April 1 to June 31, most did not result in further action.

The District did, however, advise one resident of bylaws regarding home-based businesses after a complaint was received of washing vehicles in a front yard.

Another person was told that cutting trees at a campsite was not allowed.

One resident wanted to build a higher fence than normally permitted and was advised to request an exemption permit.

A letter was sent to a resident about a barking dog and after two reports were received of barking dogs on apartment decks, no action was taken as the dogs could not get off the decks.

One rental building manager, however, was advised to tell tenants to keep dogs under control at all times.

Several reports were received of garbage piling up at different locations and District employees responded with requests to clean up the debris.

In regards to the fire department, 18 incidents were reported for the second quarter of this year, substantially less than the 51 recorded for the same period in 2019.

But the number of hours put in by volunteer firefighters remained about the same — 203.5 compared to 213.5 for the same period in 2019.

Of the 2020 calls during this period, 10 were fire-related, eight were for medical reasons and one concerned a motor vehicle accident.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

New design sought for community hall in Houston

The District of Houston is looking for a design for a new… Continue reading

Citizens contact District with variety of queries

Dogs, debris figure in queries

Busy gym at leisure centre in Houston

There’s been a healthy response to the mid-June opening of the leisure… Continue reading

Beautiful sunrise

Houston resident, Naomi Himech captured this beautiful sunrise while camping recently on… Continue reading

Have the Churches in Houston resumed service?

Changed hours, different practices amidst the pandemic

Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Canucks ride momentum into NHL playoff series against defending Stanley Cup champs

PREVIEW: Vancouver opens against St. Louis on Wednesday

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Shawnigan Lake-registered Arctic Fox II went down off Cape Flattery, west of Victoria

Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

42 more people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

The province has recorded no new deaths in recent days

Joe Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Harris and Biden plan to deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Most Read