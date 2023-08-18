Cities on fire: 24 hours in Central Okanagan’s state of emergency

Taken on Aug. 17. (Alessandro Papa/Submitted)Taken on Aug. 17. (Alessandro Papa/Submitted)
A couple watching their neighbourhood burn after being evacuated from West Kelowna on Aug. 17. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)A couple watching their neighbourhood burn after being evacuated from West Kelowna on Aug. 17. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
People sleeping in parking lots after being evacuated from their homes in West Kelowna. Aug. 17. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)People sleeping in parking lots after being evacuated from their homes in West Kelowna. Aug. 17. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Structure burning in West Kelowna Aug. 18. (Jose Maria Salmeron/Submitted)Structure burning in West Kelowna Aug. 18. (Jose Maria Salmeron/Submitted)
Lake Country Wildfire Aug. 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)Lake Country Wildfire Aug. 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Looking from Kelowna to West Kelowna on Aug 17. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)Looking from Kelowna to West Kelowna on Aug 17. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
The charity organization Mamas for Mamas is helping families amidst the fire and chaos. Visit mamasformamas.org for more information. (Mamas for Mamas/Submitted)The charity organization Mamas for Mamas is helping families amidst the fire and chaos. Visit mamasformamas.org for more information. (Mamas for Mamas/Submitted)
Helicopter bucketing water on Lake Country Wildfire on Aug. 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)Helicopter bucketing water on Lake Country Wildfire on Aug. 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
People evacuating from neighbourhoods near Knox Mountain after the McDougall Creek wildfire started another blaze near Clifton Road in Kelowna on Aug. 17. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)People evacuating from neighbourhoods near Knox Mountain after the McDougall Creek wildfire started another blaze near Clifton Road in Kelowna on Aug. 17. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Fire encroaching on homes in Lake Country on Aug. 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)Fire encroaching on homes in Lake Country on Aug. 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
A family checking on their house through binoculars after being evacuated on Aug18. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)A family checking on their house through binoculars after being evacuated on Aug18. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Seniors homes being evacuated on Aug. 18. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)Seniors homes being evacuated on Aug. 18. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

The last 24 hours have been tragic, stressful and emotional for many people in the Central Okanagan.

A local state of emergency was declared in West Kelowna on Aug. 17, with Kelowna soon following suit while the rest of entire province entered a State of Emergency on Aug. 18.

Structures have reportedly been lost to the McDougall creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

As the McDougall Creek wildfire burned bright and hot on Thursday night, flames engulfed trees, sending sparks flying in the wind across Okanagan Lake. The embers sprouted into spot fires that quickly grew into out of control wildfires around Kelowna and Lake Country.

The McDougall Creek Wildfire has spread to Kelowna’s Knox Moutntain and McKinley Beach. People near impacted areas are asked to prepare a go bag and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. More at kelownacapnews.com.

Thousands of residents have been evacuated from their homes while many others wait on standby.

Parts of the city have felt like a ghost town while others are crammed full of cars and people trying to reach safety.

However, in spite of the destruction, people’s good nature has shone through the smoke as they lend a hand, offer a place to stay and a shoulder to cry on.

READ MORE: Kelowna comes together to feed, clothe and help neighbours impacted by fire

To read more about accessing and supporting evacuation services visit kelownacapnews.com

Visit cordemergency.ca for more information on evacuations

READ MORE: More evacuations as McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna now 10,500 hectares

