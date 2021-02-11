A Cineplex Odeon theatre is pictured in North Vancouver, on May 15, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A Cineplex Odeon theatre is pictured in North Vancouver, on May 15, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Cineplex CEO says cinemas ‘could help in a big way’ as potential vaccination sites

Plans for vaccination sites are still very much in flux

The head of Cineplex Inc. is ready to turn Canada’s multiplexes into temporary COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Ellis Jacob, CEO of the country’s largest movie theatre chain, says he’s reached out to provincial public health agencies nationwide to suggest his company “could help in a big way” as a space for distributing shots.

In Ontario, those talks have also involved Premier Doug Ford, Jacob said in an interview.

And he says while no decisions have been made, he believes health leaders were “very interested and receptive” to the idea.

Plans for vaccination sites are still very much in flux as officials balance vaccine availability and provincial approvals with choosing locations that make logistical sense.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd.-owned Shoppers Drug Mart and other pharmacies are among companies seeking approval as mass vaccination sites.

READ MORE: Canadian malls, conference centres, hotels offer up space for COVID vaccination centres

But preliminary plans for a vaccination rollout have been hampered by supply setbacks.

In Toronto, for example, a massive clinic was opened at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in January before it was shut down two days later due to vaccine shortages.

Jacob says once vaccination distribution picks up, he believes Cineplex theatres in smaller markets could be especially helpful because they’re spaces that can accommodate people “all the time” and are familiar to local residents.

“Most people know their local theatres so it makes it easier than somebody saying, ‘Hey, come to this particular place,’ which they’ve never heard of,” he added.

“So I think we could ramp it up and get going in a couple of days, as long as we know what they need and what the conditions are.”

Cineplex, which reported a steep fourth-quarter loss of $230.4 million on Thursday, has been grappling with a massive shutdown of its chain due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The movie theatre company says the loss amounted to $3.64 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $3.5 million or six cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2019.

Revenue totalled $52.5 million, down from $443.2 million a year earlier.

Cineplex announced earlier this week that it reached a deal with its lenders to further amend its credit agreement as it struggles through the financial impact of the COVID-19 virus on its operations.

It said the amendment allows for the suspension of financial covenant testing to continue until the fourth quarter of 2021 under certain conditions.

These include the completion of a minimum $200-million financing of second lien secured notes by March 31. Net proceeds must be used to repay debt, including $100 million that would be a permanent repayment.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keno the dog found on B.C. mountain 2 weeks after going missing
Next story
Insurers see profit gains despite ‘tough year’ of COVID-19 fatalities

Just Posted

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Houston Volunteer Fire Department members responded to a blaze in a mobile home at the Shady Rest Trailer Park. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Person taken to hospital following fire

Suffering from smoke inhalation

Bulkley Valley will be covered in extreme cold weather starting Feb. 7 as per Environment Canada. (Environment Canada photo/Lakes District News)
Chilly, cold week ahead for Bulkley Valley

Environment Canada issues “extreme cold” warning

District of Houston file photo
Nuisance bylaw given first reading

Part of District’s plan to have a cleaner community

District of Houston file photo
Councillors, mayor file financial disclosures

Mayor Shane Brienen and the six council members filed their financial disclosures… Continue reading

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori
Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
At least 1 dead in tugboat incident south of Kitimat

Coast Guard and RCMP have responded

FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report

BCREA said unit sales and dollar sales volume were much higher than January last year

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Heat of the moment:’ Calgary police say officer kicked dog during high-risk arrest

Supt. Ryan Ayliffe said the kick is not an accepted or standard part of training

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik speaks at an event at the B.C. legislature on phasing out salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago north of Vancouver Island, Sept. 19, 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. wasn’t consulted on shutting more salmon farms, Horgan says

Industry pleads for time after federal order to close 19 sites

Most Read