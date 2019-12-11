Christmas lights burned out? Recycle them

This time of year, residents in Houston are unboxing their Christmas decorations, including string lights — and many can relate to that annoying feeling of plugging them in, only to discover the bulbs are no longer working.

Thankfully, these burnt out or broken lights can be recycled at more than 140 locations across the province, including the Houston Bottle Depot, located at 2266 Nadina Avenue North. Drop off is free, making it easy to properly recycle these broken and burnt out lights.

You can recycle all kinds of string lights in B.C – from retro-style incandescent strings to LED garlands which twinkle and blink – Product Care Recycling, Christmas Lights Blog.

40 million light bulbs have been diverted from landfill by Product Care since 2010 – Product Care Recycling, 2018 Annual Report.

Usage of energy from Christmas lights in B.C. has increased 15 per cent since 2012 says a report from B.C Hydro and 57 per cent of British Columbian’s put up Christmas lights, almost half of which put up three or more stands.

In addition to string lights, Product Care’s program accepts all kinds of lighting products from fixtures, chandeliers, desk lamps to burnt out light bulbs including fluorescent tubes, halogen bulbs, CFL’s, LEDs, and more.

Recycling your Christmas lights gives their parts a new life, rather than adding to our landfills. After lights are dropped off at a collection site, they’re transported to authorized recyclers for processing – right here in Canada.

Machines are used to break down the products into component parts (e.g. precious metal, glass, plastic) and harvest the materials that went into the products in the first place.

Residents can view a list of accepted products and drop off various lighting products—for free—at one of many recycling locations across the province.

Previous story
The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft
Next story
Some arena fees in Houston reduced by a third

Just Posted

More forest grants given

Community forest meant to benefit the community

CN identifies ‘areas of potential concern’ in Burns Lake

CN proposes to meet with village staff

Houston Legion auxiliary hosts annual hot turkey dinner

It was a hot turkey dinner with all the fixings on offer… Continue reading

Rescue truck purchase approved

Vehicle should be in-service by next summer

Local skaters showcase their talents

Special show on Dec. 13

B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft

RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to rodents and snakes

92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

Most Read