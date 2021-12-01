parade

Christmas light up in Houston

Houston held their annual Christmas Light-Up organized by the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce. The eventful night saw the light-up of Steelhead Park, a parade through town and Plaid Friday – late night shopping. More pictures on page 2. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

