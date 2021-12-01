Christmas light up in Houston

Houston held their annual Christmas Light-Up organized by the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce. The eventful night saw the light-up of Steelhead Park, a parade through town and Plaid Friday – late night shopping. More pictures on page 2. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map