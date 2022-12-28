Christmas hampers in Houston

On Dec.17 at the Houston’s Salvation Army Thrift Store they were busy handing out the Christmas Hampers that were filled with gifts and food that had been generously donated this Christmas season. Seen here is Mike who has participated in all the hard work and organization that it takes to make this Christmas special for many people. The manager welcomed everyone with a smile as she was handing out fresh popped popcorn and cotton candy at the entrance of the store. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)