Christmas beard

The Christmas spirit is being expressed by Steve Healey. Healey is a Topley resident who is retired after 25 years of service with the Canadian Navy. He is now an on call school bus driver. He has a ritual of adding a jingle bells to his beard for every day up to Christmas as well as changing his festive hat each day. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Good News
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map