Christmas and spring break times shifted in revised school calendar

Public input requested on round two of school calendar drafts for 2023-2024.

After receiving feedback from parents, community and employee groups, adjustments have been done to the first-draft of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 school calendars, and the School District 54 board has recommended distributing these second drafts for comment.

Adjustments include:

A Christmas break in the 2023-2024 calendar has been moved up by three days to begin on Dec. 20, 2023 to accommodate requests for additional travel time before Christmas day. Classes resume Jan. 3, 2024.

“Placing it mid-week was something seen in other districts and in doing so allowed the break to end just after New Years,” said assistant superintendent Matthew Monkman.

Spring break in both calendars has been moved earlier by a week. This is an attempt to align with a greater number of districts in the province.

The two-week spring break now begins March 18 and incorporates Easter so that schools will be closed 11 days, not 10.

At the request of the Bulkley Valley Teachers Union, two Pro-D (professional development days), were moved from January in each calendar. One to align with a regional Pro-D in April, the other to accommodate a May learning day.

“Once these second drafts have had a period of time for feedback from the community and stakeholders the board will prepare a final calendar for submission to the ministry,” Monkman said.

The deadline for second draft submissions is Feb. 10.

Public input will be accepted until Friday, Feb. 10, at 3 p.m.

Comment is welcome via email at contact-sd54@sd54.bc.ca or by visiting the school district website.

