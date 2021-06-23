Christian school acknowledges grim discovery

This statement was submitted by the students and staff of the Houston Christian School.

As we processed the news of the shocking discovery of the remains of 215 children buried on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, the students and staff at Houston Christian School joined together to create this visual acknowledgement of these precious lives. As a community, we are heartbroken and cannot begin to understand the loss and trauma of our Indigenous brothers and sisters. This is a grim reminder that the story of this land we call home is not what we would have wanted it to be. We mourn with our nation; we lament the wrongs done to First Peoples and to innocent children; we acknowledge the historical wrongs of our country, understanding that many wrongs persist today; and we humbly recognize the complicity of faith communities for acts of commission and omission.