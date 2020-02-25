Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

UPDATE: Feb. 25, 3:44 p.m.

RCMP are now reporting the youngest of the two children involved in a crash on Highway 5 A near Stump Lake, is in serious condition in a Vancouver hospital.

On Monday, police reported the two children involved in the collision died in hospital. The father, and driver of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The child in hospital is five-years-old.

Police do not expect to release anymore information on the child’s condition.

A father and two children are dead following a fatal crash on Highway 5 A near Kamloops, B.C.

According to Kamloops RCMP, a car failed to negotiate a curve, went over a concrete barrier and down a steep embankment about 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

The driver a 47-year-old man, was discovered dead at the scene. Also inside the vehicle were two children, aged eight and six, who were rushed to hospital but later succumbed to their injuries.

All three were from Southern Alberta.

Highway 5A was closed for some time while police were on scene.

Southeast District Central Interior Traffic Services and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

