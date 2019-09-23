The Grip It and Rip It for World Hunger golf event raised more than $13,000 from local donations. The Canadian government will match the earnings, and more than $69,000 will go to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank and be spent on alleviating hunger in developing countries. A total of 43 golfers joined the tournament, held at the Willow Grove Golf and Country Club in Houston, on Aug. 24. (Submitted photo)

Charity golf game raises big bucks

The Grip It and Rip It for World Hunger golf event raised more than $13,000 from local donations. The Canadian government will match the earnings, and more than $69,000 will go to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank and be spent on alleviating hunger in developing countries. A total of 43 golfers joined the tournament, held at the Willow Grove Golf and Country Club in Houston, on Aug. 24. (Submitted photo)

