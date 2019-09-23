Charity golf game raises big bucks

The Grip It and Rip It for World Hunger golf event raised more than $13,000 from local donations. The Canadian government will match the earnings, and more than $69,000 will go to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank and be spent on alleviating hunger in developing countries. A total of 43 golfers joined the tournament, held at the Willow Grove Golf and Country Club in Houston, on Aug. 24. (Submitted photo)